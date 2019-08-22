Test the ashes, says Netaji’s daughter

Amid a fresh row over the mystery surrounding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s death, his daughter on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for a DNA test of the ashes believed to be of the leader.

Anita Bose Pfaff, a noted economist, said she shared the belief that her father had died in the air crash on August 18, 1945. Mrs. Pfaff said she would like to meet Japanese authorities to request them to allow a DNA test of the ashes, believed to be Bose’s, kept at the Renkoji temple in Japan.

“Until proved otherwise, I do believe he died in the plane crash on August 18, 1945. But many people don’t believe it. I certainly would like the mystery settled.

“I think the best way to solve the mystery is to conduct a DNA test on the ashes kept in Renkoji temple in Japan. DNA tests would prove if it was actually him or not,” Mrs. Pfaff told PTI in a telephonic interview from Germany.

She said she wanted to meet Modi and thank him for his efforts to untangle the mystery over Netaji’s death by declassifying some files in the possession of the central government.

Mrs. Pfaff said she would also appeal to the Japanese government to declassify files relating to her father, if they have any in their possession.

Her comments come in the backdrop of a recent controversy over a tweet by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on August 18 which said: “#PIB remembers the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his death anniversary.

#Netaji #subhashchandrabose.”

It was withdrawn after protests by a section of Netaji’s family, which is divided over when and how the leader, whom Mahatma Gandhi once called “prince among the partiots”, died.