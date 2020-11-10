Test positivity in Karnataka, A.P. stays flat

Kerala positivity rate drops below 11%, State hopes for flatter case curve; Telangana records 1,267 cases.

Kerala reported 6,010 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with a testing level of 54,751 samples. The test positivity rate, which was 18.16% on October 13 came down and stabilised between 12-14% after October 25.

The rate had dropped to 10.98%, indicating plateauing of transmission. However, low level of disease transmission was likely to continue before a perceptible dip. Public health experts cautioned that physical distancing and universal masking were essential to avoid a flare-up.

The Health department, on Tuesday, added 28 more deaths from between October 27 and November 8 to the official list.

Of the 28 deaths reported on Tuesday, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for six, Kottayam four, Kozhikode, Kannnur, Palakkad, Thrissur and Kollam three each and Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Malappuram, one each.

Kozhikode district reported 807 cases, Thrissur 711, Malappuram 685, Alapuzha 641, Ernakulam 583, Thiruvananthapuram 567, Kollam 431, Kottayam 426, Palakkad 342, Kannur 301, Pathanamthitta 234, Wayanad 112, Idukki 89 and Kasaragod 81 cases.

Telangana added 1,267 cases on Monday after testing 42,490 people. The new cases included 201 from Greater Hyderabad, 109 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 104 from Rangareddy, 89 from Nalgonda and 85 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

Narayanpet (3), Jogulamba-Gadwal (5) and Adilabad (6) recorded the lowest cases.

From March 2 to November 9, a total of 46,84,766 samples were tested.

Andhra Pradesh’s case tally inched closer to 8.5 lakh with 1,886 new infections on Tuesday. Twelve more deaths were reported.

The overall positivity rate of 87.85 lakh samples tested so far was 9.63% while that of the 67,910 samples tested in the past day was 2.78%.

Chittoor and Krishna reported three deaths each. Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each.

The new cases were: Chittoor (291), West Godavari (282), Guntur (275), Krishna (269), East Godavari (227), Prakasam (111), Visakhapatnam (97), Nellore (79), Kadapa (67), Vizianagaram (62), Anantapur (60), Kurnool (33) and Srikakulam (33).

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 2,362 new cases and 20 deaths.

The day’s positivity rate stood at 2.15%. Testing was done on 1,09,508 samples, including 78,594 RT-PCR tests.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)