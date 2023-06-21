ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla to be in India 'as soon as humanly possible' after, says Musk after meeting PM Modi

June 21, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 04:35 am IST - New York

‘It was excellent and a very good conversation,’ Mr. Musk told reporters when asked about his meeting with PM Modi, adding he planned to visit India next year

Reuters

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had a "very good" conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday evening, and that the maker of electric vehicles will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible."

Also read: PM Modi in U.S. LIVE Updates | Modi-Biden talks to touch five broad areas of significance

"It was excellent and a very good conversation," Mr. Musk told reporters when asked about his meeting with PM Modi, adding he planned to visit India next year.

"I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Mr. Musk said when asked by reporters about a timeline on Tesla coming to India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US