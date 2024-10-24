Terrorists shoot non-local labourer in J&K’s Tral; 3rd attack in one week

Terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday morning, officials said.

Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said.

They said Mr. Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

This is the third attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir in the past one week.

Six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed in a terror attack on a construction site in Ganderbal district on Sunday, while a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.

Terrorist from Ganderbal attack captured

A CCTV grab of a Pheran-clad terrorist allegedly involved in the Gagangir attack in Jammu and Kashmir has emerged here but investigators said they are yet to ascertain if the AK rifle-wielding assailant carried out the October 20 assault that left seven dead.

The ultra could be seen entering a prefabricated hut, believed to be at the Gagangir tunnel construction site — where seven people including six non-local labourers — were killed in the terror attack, official sources said. However, security officials are trying to ascertain the authenticity of the image on various counts, the sources said.

The screen grab has ‘January 27’ as the date stamp — which sources said could be due to a settings or technical issue — in the top right corner while the rifle carried by the terrorist has a blue marking on the muzzle.