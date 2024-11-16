 />
Terrorists now feel unsafe in their homes: PM Modi

Mr. Modi said he saw reports of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at an exhibition at the Summit

Updated - November 16, 2024 05:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a summit in New Delhi on November 16, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a summit in New Delhi on November 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 16, 2024) asserted that terrorists now do not feel safe in their homes unlike the rule of previous governments when terrorism made people feel unsafe.

Delivering the keynote address at a Summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the times have changed.

Mr. Modi said he saw reports of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at an exhibition at the Summit.

"There was a time when the people felt unsafe in their own houses and cities due to the terror sponsored by the neighbouring countries. However, now the times have changed and terrorists in their own houses don't feel safe," he said.

Who is Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 accused being extradited to India?

The Prime Minister said that at the exhibition he saw old news clippings about the merger of Kashmir with India and experienced the same excitement the people of the country felt in October 1947.

"At that moment I realised how indecisiveness had kept Kashmir mired in violence for seven decades," he said.

Mr. Modi noted it is heartening that these days news of record voting in the elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is published in papers.

Referring to his participation in the first Bodoland Mohotsov on Friday (November 15, 2024), Mr. Modi said it was a great achievement when the youth and people had given up violence after five decades and were celebrating a cultural event in New Delhi.

He added that the lives of the people transformed after the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord.

Published - November 16, 2024 05:17 pm IST

