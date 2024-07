Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after suspected terrorists fired at a security post early on July 22, official sources said.

According to them, suspected terrorists fired at a security post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 a.m., and security personnel retaliated.

Following a brief exchange of fire, a cordon and search operation was launched, official sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.