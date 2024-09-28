Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning.

In the early exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries due to a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.

They said four security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation sustained injuries in the encounter.

Two terrorists were killed, police said, adding that searches are being carried out in the area.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

Brief gunfight between security forces, terrorists in Kathua

Meanwhile, an encounter broke between security forces and terrorists this evening during a cordon and search operation at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said.

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the Kog-Mandli village in Billawar area to neutralise the terrorists.

“Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at village Kog. Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides,” a police official said.

The official said the area has been put under a tight cordon with the induction of the reinforcements.

He said the brief exchange of fire between the two sides started around 5.30 pm when the joint party of police, army and CRPF moved to the village in the forested area.

The search operation was on when last reports were received, they said.

