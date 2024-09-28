ADVERTISEMENT

Two terrorists killed, five security personnel injured in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

Updated - September 29, 2024 01:23 am IST - Srinagar

An encounter broke between security forces and terrorists during a cordon and search operation at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district

PTI

Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Adigam village, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning.

In the early exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries due to a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said four security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation sustained injuries in the encounter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two terrorists were killed, police said, adding that searches are being carried out in the area.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP presided over 'unprecedented deterioration' in Jammu security situation: Congress

Brief gunfight between security forces, terrorists in Kathua

Meanwhile, an encounter broke between security forces and terrorists this evening during a cordon and search operation at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said.

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the Kog-Mandli village in Billawar area to neutralise the terrorists.

“Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at village Kog. Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides,” a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said the area has been put under a tight cordon with the induction of the reinforcements.

He said the brief exchange of fire between the two sides started around 5.30 pm when the joint party of police, army and CRPF moved to the village in the forested area.

The search operation was on when last reports were received, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US