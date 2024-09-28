GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two terrorists killed, five security personnel injured in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

An encounter broke between security forces and terrorists during a cordon and search operation at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district

Updated - September 29, 2024 01:23 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Adigam village, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Adigam village, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Saturday (September 28, 2024).

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning.

In the early exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries due to a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.

They said four security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation sustained injuries in the encounter.

Two terrorists were killed, police said, adding that searches are being carried out in the area.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.

BJP presided over 'unprecedented deterioration' in Jammu security situation: Congress

Brief gunfight between security forces, terrorists in Kathua

Meanwhile, an encounter broke between security forces and terrorists this evening during a cordon and search operation at a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said.

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the Kog-Mandli village in Billawar area to neutralise the terrorists.

“Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at village Kog. Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides,” a police official said.

The official said the area has been put under a tight cordon with the induction of the reinforcements.

He said the brief exchange of fire between the two sides started around 5.30 pm when the joint party of police, army and CRPF moved to the village in the forested area.

The search operation was on when last reports were received, they said.

Published - September 28, 2024 10:01 am IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / encounters / armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.