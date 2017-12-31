Terrorists don’t fear India: Congress

India is no longer feared by the anti-national elements and terrorists, the Congress said on Sunday, launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government following a terror attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama in Kashmir.

“Such recurring attacks send a message that the anti-national forces do not fear India,” Sushmita Dev, Congress MP and spokesperson, said.

She said the Pulwama incident was not a standalone case. Incursions had risen incrementally. Mr. Modi had claimed he had a 56-inch chest and that he would teach Pakistan a lesson.

“What that lesson could be he should decide. The Congress will support him if he takes any step in the interest of the nation. But he must do something immediately,” she said.

To a question on a meeting of the National Security Advisers of the two nations reportedly held on December 26, she said Parliament should be kept in the loop.

“You have a talk after Christmas and an attack happened today [Sunday] in Pulwama. We are unable to accept these two. We do not oppose dialogue [with Pakistan] but what is the result of this if an attack dampens the image of the country in the world,” Ms. Dev said.

She said the Congress expected the Modi government to have “consistency” in its foreign policy. “We have been repeatedly saying India is coming across as a nation with a wishy-washy foreign policy. India is being increasingly taken more and more lightly,” she said.

Ex-servicemen’s welfare

The Congress raised the issue of increase in premium for the ex-servicemen’s contributory health scheme. A group of ex-servicemen, including retired Major-General Satbir Singh, chairman of Indian Ex-servicemen Movement, was present at the press conference.

A Defence Ministry notification said an officer who was till now paying ₹60,000 a year would now have to pay from ₹1.20 lakh. “It is easy to talk about patriotism and to sing songs about nationalism. This attack on ex-servicemen hits at the very narrative BJP is trying to project. They should assure jawans’ families that they can head to the border without fear as the government will take care of their families,” Ms. Dev said.