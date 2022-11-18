Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, says Amit Shah

November 18, 2022 01:57 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Mr. Shah said there are countries that "seek to undermine or even hinder, our collective resolve to fight terrorism".

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the third ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Nov. 18, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism, which cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group.

He also said that terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources and the darknet is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities.

“Terrorism is, undoubtedly, the most serious threat to global peace and security. But I believe that the financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism itself because the ‘means and methods’ of terrorism are nurtured from such funding,” he said.

“Furthermore, financing of terrorism weakens the economy of countries of the world,” Mr. Shah said addressing the third ‘No Money for Terror Ministerial’ Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing’ hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs here.

He said, "We also recognise that the threat of terrorism cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality, or group".

"To confront terrorism, we have made significant progress in fortifying the security architecture, as well as the legal and financial systems," the Union home minister said.

"We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists, protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. It will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions," he said.

