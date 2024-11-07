Terrorism doesn’t know any territorial limits: Amit Shah at Anti-Terror Conference

Law and order is a State subject but terrorism doesn’t know any territorial limits, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday (November 6, 2024) at a two-day anti-terror conference.

When RDX is recovered, it finds only two column space, but when bombs made of the same RDX explode, there is widespread media coverage, Mr. Shah said.

The Home Minister iterated that there have been no major terror attacks since 2014 and the ones which occurred were tackled by the police.

The shelf life of terrorists has decreased from two years to few days, he added.

Mr. Shah said that NIA utilises UAPA, out of 632 cases registered by the agency, chargesheet has been filed in 498 cases hence the conviction rate is almost 95%.

He further announced that a National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy will be unveiled soon.

NIA is creating a database of recovered weapons, LWE affected States and J&K should contribute to the data. We have to fund the source of these weapons, Mr. Shah said.

The annual conference has over the years emerged as a meeting point for operational forces, technical, legal and forensic experts and agencies engaged in counter-terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism.

The key focus of the conference is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of the ‘Whole of the Government approach’ and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation, an official statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

