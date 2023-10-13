Terrorism against humanity, have to move forward with human-centric approach: PM Modi at P20 Summit

October 13, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, inaugurating the ninth P20 Summit, said that ‘terrorism, no matter where it happens or for what reason, it is against humanity’.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit of G20 nations, Mr. Modi lamented that there isn’t unanimity on the definition of terrorism even in the United Nations. He cautioned that conflicts and confrontations being faced by the world today do not benefit anyone, saying the world has to move forward with a human-centric approach.

Mr. Modi also said ‘we have to remove obstacles in the way of global trust’ and added that this is the time for peace and brotherhood, and time to move forward together.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come after a series of attacks by Hamas on Israel since October 7 triggering a counter-response by Tel Aviv on Gaza. The war has so far claimed more than 2,800 lives on both sides, with more than 423,000 people displaced from their homes in the Gaza strip, according to the United Nations.

The Prime Minister earlier condemned terrorist attacks on Israel. Mr. Modi also held a telephonic conversation with his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing solidarity with the country in a ‘difficult hour’.

Recalling the terrorist attack on India’s Parliament in 2001, Mr. Modi added that India has come a long way in combatting cross-border terrorism and even our Parliament was attacked and terrorists had planned to take MPs as hostage.

Referring to the elections set to get underway in 2024, the Prime Minister also said that the general election is the biggest festival in India, stating that 100 crore voters are eligible to exercise their mandate. I invite you to come and witness next year’s elections,” he told delegates.

The Prime Minister also said that the G20 presidency ensured festivities in India throughout the year and India’s landing on the Moon added to the celebrations.

(with PTI inputs)

