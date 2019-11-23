‘Terror threat’ keeps Sinha team restricted to Srinagar hotel

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and his four-member team were restricted to a hotel in Srinagar by the authorities on Saturday and not allowed to visit Pulwama, Shopian and Budgam districts after the police warned of “impending terrorist attacks”.

“We received a letter in writing from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Security, on Friday night, saying Pulwama was a volatile area and there was an impending terrorist threat. The letter advised us against travelling to Pulwama and we decided to call off the visit. However, when we suggested to visit Srinagar's adjoining district of Budgam, we were again not allowed. Even our request to visit Shopian was turned down,” Mr. Sinha told The Hindu.

The former External Affairs Minister, who was denied entry into the Valley on September 17 and now allowed to visit Srinagar on Friday, said he had also made a formal request to the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Chaudhary to meet three former Chief Ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, detained in Srinagar since August 5, when the Centre revoked J&K’s special status. “We have not been granted the permission though. Our movement has been restricted to the hotel,” he said.

The members of the Concerned Citizens Group (CCG), a Delhi-based civil society initiative, alleged their movement was restricted to a hotel in Srinagar, “where many delegations of the civil society were able to meet them.”

“I amend my statement made on Friday that Kashmir situation is far from normal. The situation is not at all normal. The authorities don’t want us to visit anywhere so that we don’t get to see the reality,” said Mr. Sinha.

Mr. Sinha’s delegation comprises former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, journalist Bharat Bhushan, former air vice marshal Kapil Kak and activist Sushobha Bharve.