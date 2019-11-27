National

Terror incidents in J&K have come down to almost nil: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File

Photo Credit: PTI

Two people were killed and seven injured in blasts in J&K’s Anantanag district on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted in Lok Sabha that terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down to almost nil.

Mr. Singh also said the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been coordinating to fight terrorism in the state.

“Terror incidents have been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 30-35 years. But I must compliment the forces. Terror incidents have now come down to almost nil (Lag bhag na ke barabar),” he said.

He was responding to an issue raised by Congress member K. Suresh on the recent killings of a few people in terror incidents.

In separate incidents last month, five migrant labourers from West Bengal were killed and two truck drivers were killed by terrorists.

Mr. Suresh also accused the government of misleading the House that normalcy has been restored in the state.

The Defence Minister said since last five-and-half years, except Kashmir there has been no major incident in the country.

In case of Jammu and Kashmir, it has been witnessing terror incidents since last 30-35 years, he said.

Not satisfied with Mr. Singh’s reply, Opposition members said normalcy has to be restored.

Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha that total normalcy prevails in Kashmir with government offices and educational institutions functioning fully, but Internet connection will be restored after the local administration feels it is fit to do so.

He also asserted that not a single person has died in police firing since August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status of the state although many feared there would be bloodshed and more killings.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 1:56:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/terror-incidents-in-jk-have-come-down-to-almost-nil-rajnath/article30095740.ece

