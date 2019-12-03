Terror incidents declined since abrogation of special status to J&K; infiltration attempts up: Govt

The Centre on Tuesday said terror incidents have declined since the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, but infiltration attempts from across the border have increased.

Union minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy also said in Lok Sabha that the security forces neutralised 157 terrorists in 2019 so far.

“The incidents of terrorist violence have declined after August 5. During the 115 day period from August 5 till November 27, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from April 12 till August 4.

“On the other hand there has been increase in the number of infiltration attempts from across the border. During the 88 day period from August 5 till October 31, there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from May 9 till August 4, 2019. Correspondingly, estimated net infiltration has increased from 32 to 59 during the above period,” he said in a written reply.

Mr. Reddy said as per the report of the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers were killed in terror related incidents since August 5.

He said the security agencies continue to receive inputs about the intention of terror outfits that are supported and sponsored from across the border, to indulge in terror attacks and breach of security in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Based on these inputs and past history of cross border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, all necessary precautions and preventive steps including cordon and search operations (CASO) are undertaken by the security forces in a proactive manner to flush out terrorists and 157 terrorists have been neutralised during the year 2019 so far.

“Moreover, security grid has mounted concerted efforts for launching operations against the residual terrorists,” he said.

The minister said Jammu and Kashmir is affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades and the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

“Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism as a result of which a large number of terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir in recent past,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said an ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh is paid to the next of kins of civilians killed in militancy related violence under the existing scheme of Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition, ₹5 lakhs is given under the ‘Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist /Communal/ LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blasts on Indian Territory’.

“Territories under UT J&K include PoK”

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir comprises the territories of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir immediately before the commencement of the Constitution, except Ladakh, but includes Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy said in the Lok Sabha that the territory of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir comprised the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir immediately before the commencement of the Constitution of India.

He said in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and subsequent notification under Section 103 of this Act dated November 2, 2019, the territories of both the successor Union Territories have been specified.

“The UT of Ladakh comprises two districts, namely Leh and Kargil. The Leh district includes the Gilgit, Gilgit Wazarat, Chilhas and Tribal Territory districts that are under illegal occupation of Pakistan.”

“The UT of Jammu and Kashmir comprises the territories of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir immediately before the commencement of the Constitution of India, except the areas specified under the UT of Ladakh. These include areas of other districts that are under illegal occupation of Pakistan,” he said in a written reply to a question.

Accordingly, the minister said the Survey of India has published the new political map of the country showing the areas under the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the new Union Territory of Ladakh.

“Ladakh should be brought under the Sixth Schedule”

Replying a separate question, Mr. Reddy said the National Commission for Schedule Tribes has recommended that the newly created UT of Ladakh be brought under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

However, he said that according to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act, 1997, as amended from time to time, continues to be applicable in the successor Union Territory of Ladakh.

The LAHDC Act, 1997, provides for establishment of Autonomous Hill Development Councils in the Ladakh region. Autonomous Hill Development Councils came into existence in Leh in 1995 and in Kargil in 2003.

“The powers given to these councils are more or less in line with the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. After the amendment of the LAHDC Act, 1997 in 2018, these councils are perhaps the most empowered Autonomous Hill Development Councils in the country,” Mr. Reddy said.

Internet curb due to aggressive social media posts

The restrictions on the Internet was imposed on August 5 when the central government had announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under the Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

“In view of the aggressive anti-India social media posts being pushed from across the border aiming at instigating youth of the valley and glamourising terrorists and terrorism, certain restrictions on internet have been resorted to,” Mr. Reddy said replying a written question.

The minister said due to the decisions taken by the Parliament on August 5-6, certain precautionary measures taken initially have already been substantially relaxed.

“It has been reported by the government of Jammu and Kashmir that all essential services are functioning normally in the Valley,” he said.