Terror hideout unearthed in Rajouri, arms recovered

Security forces on Wednesday unearthed a terror hideout and recovered a Pika gun among other arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a police officer said.
The hideout was unearthed during a major anti-militancy operation launched by police and the Army’s Thanamandi-based 38 Rashtriya Rifles in Manyal area, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said.
He said teams of Rajouri police, Special Operation Group and 38 Rashtriya Rifles launched a Cordon and Search Operation late Tuesday following information on presence of the hideout.
“The entire area was kept under cordon and in the wee hours of Wednesday, searches were launched during which a militant hideout established under a portion of dense bushes was busted,” said the SSP.
A Pika rifle, a Chinese pistol, a local pistol, an AK magazines, 2 pistol magazines, 168 pika rounds, 47 AK rounds, 4 pistol rounds, 2 UBGL grenades and 8 ammunition belts have been recovered from the hideout.
Searches are still underway in the area.
“Pro-active approach of forces and close synergy with all sister agencies is playing its role and nefarious designs of anti-social elements are being foiled,” the SSP added.
