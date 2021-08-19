‘Terror groups continue to work with impunity’

At UNSC, Jaishankar slams Pakistan

Terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement, India told the UN Security Council, asserting that the international community must never host sanctuaries for terrorists as it recalled the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, Pathankot air base and Pulwama attacks carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, chairing a high-level United Nations Security Council briefing on ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts’ held under India’s current presidency of the UNSC, said the heightened activities of the proscribed Haqqani Network justified this growing anxiety.

“In our own immediate neighbourhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint. Events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security,” he said.

“Whether it is in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

It is therefore vital that the Security Council “does not take a selective, tactical or complacent view of the problems we face,” the External Affairs Minister said.

“We must never countenance sanctuaries for terrorists or overlook their raising of resources,” he said.

Mr. Jaishankar, slamming Pakistan, where proscribed terrorists and terror groups enjoy safe havens and state support, said: “when we see state hospitality being extended to those with innocents’ blood on their hands, we should never lack the courage to call out this double-speak.” The UNSC briefing considered the 13th report of the Secretary General on the threat posed by Islamic State to international peace and security.

In a swipe at China, Mr. Jaishankar told the Council that countries should not place blocks and holds without any reason on requests to designate terrorists, warning that any double standards and distinctions between terrorists would be made only at “our own peril”.

He alluded to his remarks to the Council made in January when he had proposed an eight-point action plan aimed at collectively eliminating the scourge of terrorism.