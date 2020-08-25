Terror funding: ED files charge sheet against 12

Case involves banned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against 12 persons in a terror funding case involving banned outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. It had also requested for confiscation of attached properties worth ₹.22 crore.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in October 2011. Among those arraigned is Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin.

The accused were involved in the execution of blasts in Jammu and Kashmir. Huge quantities of arms, ammunition and explosives were seized from them. According to the ED, the outfit funded terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The funding was organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust, “which was operating in connivance with the government of Pakistan and ISI”, the ED said. Money was sent to India via the “hawala” channel, through barter traders and human carriers, for distribution among the relatives of both the active and dead Hizb terrorists.

“The mastermind behind the distribution of funds are Mohammod Shafi Shah and Talib Lali, both residents of Bandipora; Muzaaffar Ahmad Dar from Budgam and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Anantag. After identification of the proceeds of crime, 13 properties belonging to seven terrorists were attached,” said an ED official.