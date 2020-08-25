Terror funding: ED files charge sheet against 12

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against 12 persons in a terror funding case involving banned outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. It had also requested for confiscation of attached properties worth ₹.22 crore.
The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in October 2011. Among those arraigned is Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin.
The accused were involved in the execution of blasts in Jammu and Kashmir. Huge quantities of arms, ammunition and explosives were seized from them. According to the ED, the outfit funded terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
The funding was organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust, “which was operating in connivance with the government of Pakistan and ISI”, the ED said. Money was sent to India via the “hawala” channel, through barter traders and human carriers, for distribution among the relatives of both the active and dead Hizb terrorists.
“The mastermind behind the distribution of funds are Mohammod Shafi Shah and Talib Lali, both residents of Bandipora; Muzaaffar Ahmad Dar from Budgam and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Anantag. After identification of the proceeds of crime, 13 properties belonging to seven terrorists were attached,” said an ED official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath