Terror funding case | NIA raids underway in Kashmir

The raids by the NIA were conducted in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts of J&K

March 14, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
National Investigation Agency members, accompanied by security forces, during a raid in Srinagar. File photo

National Investigation Agency members, accompanied by security forces, during a raid in Srinagar. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in connection with terror-funding cases, officials said.

At the time of filing this report, the raids were underway in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir.

Accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, sleuths from the National Investigation Agency raided several residential houses at multiple locations early on Tuesday, the officials said.

The raids are being conducted as part of the probe agency's investigation into terror funding, they added.

