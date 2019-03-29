Terror funding case: ED attaches Shabir Shah-linked property

The Enforcement Directorate has attached a property linked to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with an alleged terror financing case.

The attached property is located in Srinagar’s Effandi Bagh and is in the name of Mr. Shah’s wife and daughters.

“He has been involved in carrying out illicit activities along with his accomplice Mohammed Aslam Wani, who is an activist of banned militant organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was using Aslam Wani as a carrier for collecting ‘hawala’ money sent by his Pakistan-based sympathisers to deliver the same in Srinagar,” said the agency.

The ED probe is based on a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police. According to the agency, Mr. Shah admitted that he did not have any source of income and he failed to explain any legitimate source of money for his expenses.

“Investigation also revealed that he was in touch with the global terrorist Hafiz Saeed, chief of banned outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawa based in Pakistan. He had been receiving money for carrying out separatist activities in J&K and has acquired various properties through a maze of dubious transactions,” the agency alleged.

The attached property was shown to have been gifted to his wife and daughters by his sisters-in-law in 2005, which was purchased in their name by his father-in-law in 1999. “However, in spite of repeated opportunities given to his father-in-law and sisters-in-law, they have failed to justify the sources of fund to acquire the said property. Investigation has also revealed that Mr. Shah is the de-facto owner of the said property purchased vide unexplained source of fund by his father-in-law,” the ED said.

Mr. Shah and his associate were arrested by the ED in 2017. Mr. Wani was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in January, while Mr. Shah remains in judicial custody.

The police chargesheet has revealed that in 2005, Mr. Wani was apprehended with 5 kg of explosives, one pistol with 15 live cartridges and ₹62.96 lakh in cash. During questioning, he purportedly disclosed that ₹52.96 lakh belonged to Mr. Shah and had to be delivered to him in Srinagar.

“He had further revealed that Mr. Shah was directing ‘hawala’ operators from Pakistan to deliver money to him in Delhi. In the past also, Mr. Wani had been acting as a carrier for him and has delivered ₹2.08 crore on various occasions. In his absence, the cash would be handed over to his wife Bilquies Shah,” it is alleged.