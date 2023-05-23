Terror ecosystem in J&K isolated through developmental schemes: LG Sinha

May 23, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu and Kashmir has suffered state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan for 30 years but the terror ecosystem, which thrived with support from across the border, has been isolated, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on May 23.

The J&K LG said the Union Territory is now witnessing a new era that has opened limitless possibilities of growth and peace.

“For almost 30 years, this land of peaceful co-existence of almost all religious sects had to suffer state-sponsored terrorism by our neighbouring country,” he said at the inaugural session of the third tourism working group meeting of G20 countries at SKICC here.

The terror ecosystem has now been isolated through developmental schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Territory’s effective administration, he asserted.

Mr. Sinha said Prime Minister Modi has completely eliminated injustice, exploitation and discrimination which several sections of society faced for seven long decades owing to circumstances that evolved mostly because of orchestration from abroad.

J&K stands among the developed regions of India on some measurable milestones, and "we are committed for people's prosperity both economically and socially," he said.

Now even foreign investments are coming into Jammu and Kashmir, the green shoots of better times that people are anxiously looking up to, he added.

Mr. Sinha said the deep dive initiatives demonstrate India's resolve that J&K should also benefit from the virtues of democracy like the rest of the states and Union Territories.

Grassroots democracy has been strengthened, new industries are coming up, rapid agricultural growth is making our villages prosperous, infrastructure development is progressing rapidly and our emphasis on technology is transforming J&K into a digital society, he added.

Referring to the boom in tourism, Mr. Sinha said last year a record of over 18 million tourists visited the union territory. Tourism contributed more than seven per cent to J&K’s GDP last year, he added.

The LG said more than 300 films were shot in J&K last year and after a long pause of almost four decades, J&K has revived its relationship with Bollywood and launched a film policy in 2021 to attract more investment into film sector and to make Jammu Kashmir most popular film shooting destination.

“I am confident that under PM's leadership, J&K will soon find its place in top 50 destinations of the world and will be on the bucket list of travellers across the globe,” he said.

He said J&K is developing the country’s largest book village on the banks of Wular Lake, in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, and many hiking trails for tourists who love tranquillity of nature.

Our aim is to make the countryside and popular destinations more sustainable and preserve the beauty of fascinating heritage sites, he said.

He said tourism cannot grow in isolation, but needs good infrastructure, sound policies and effective and responsive administration.

“No less fundamental to me is the fact that only peace and happiness of people can bring warmth in the hospitality, we Indians eternally enjoy. I would like to mention here that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir is also a reflection of multi-religious and multi-cultural ethos of India,” he said.

Mr. Sinha said it is a matter of great pride for 13 million citizens of the Union Territory to host the G20 meeting of tourism working group that is deliberating on global architecture for sustainable tourism.

The world can see that entire society, especially, the young generation is scripting a bright future for themselves and the nation. The speed and scale of rapid development in Jammu Kashmir are awe-inspiring, he added.