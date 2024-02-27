ADVERTISEMENT

Terror-criminal nexus | Six detained as NIA carries out raids at 16 locations in Punjab, Rajasthan

February 27, 2024 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Searches are still underway at 14 locations in Punjab and two in Rajasthan

PTI

A view of National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Six persons were detained as National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 27 raided multiple locations in Punjab and Rajasthan to dismantle terror-criminal nexus in the country, an official said.

The searches are still underway at 14 locations in Punjab and two in Rajasthan as part of ongoing investigation in a case related to terrorist-criminal nexus, the official of the federal agency said.

“Six persons are being examined for their involvement in terrorist activities,” the official said.

