Terror-conspiracy case: NIA files supplementary chargeheet

29 May 2021 22:59 IST

The NIA chargesheeted two Hizbul Mujahideen overground workers (OGWs) on Saturday in a case related to a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks at different places in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

The chargesheet against Nisar Ahmad Sheikh (52) and Nishad Ahmad Butt (42), residents of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, was filed before the National Investigation Agency special court in Lucknow under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, the probe agency said.

A case was first registered in Lucknow on September 12, 2018, against Kamruj Zaman and others relating to a criminal conspiracy by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen cadres to carry out terror incidents, it said.

The NIA had re-registered the case on September 24, 2018 and taken over the investigation, it said.

He said the NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against arrested Zaman and absconding accused Osama Bin Javed on March 11, 2019. Javed was later killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on September 28 that year.

Investigation has established that Javed was harboured and assisted by chargesheeted accused Sheikh and Butt, it said.

Sheikh used to arrange safe transport for Javed and other terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen, it said.

Butt had aided Javed and other Hizbul terrorists by providing shelter and other logistics support. He had also constructed a hideout in his own house in Kishtwar to provide safe shelter to the terrorists, it said.