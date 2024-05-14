ADVERTISEMENT

Terror case | SIA conducts raids in Kashmir

Published - May 14, 2024 09:14 am IST - Srinagar

SIA sleuths carried out raids in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in the early hours of May 14.

PTI

Security personnel deployed after a raid in connections with the J&K terror case, in Srinagar. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, carried out raids at multiple locations in three South Kashmir districts in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said here.

Also read: NIA raids 9 locations in Kashmir, seizes incriminating digital data

SIA sleuths carried out raids in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in the early hours, they said.

The raids were carried out in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said adding further details were awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US