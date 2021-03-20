Terror biggest hurdle to India-Pakistan relationship: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister says India must not go soft.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday termed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as the biggest hurdle to normalising relations between India and Pakistan.

He also said Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, should back his rhetoric on peace with India with solid action.

General Bajwa should first control “his ISI”, and then talk about stability in Indo-Pak relations, said the CM, adding that India cannot afford to go soft on Pakistan till they walk the talk and prove their sincerity.

“Infiltration into India from across the border is still happening, Indian soldiers are being killed at the borders every day. They (Pakistan) are dropping arms and heroin into Punjab via drones every other day. Efforts to create trouble in my State continue to take place. All this should stop first, only then we can talk peace,” said Mr. Singh.

“Given the way the situation has evolved over the past few months, Pakistan’s increasing collusion with China, which has been causing a whole lot of trouble for India on the other border, is a matter of concern,” said the Chief Minister.

“If Islamabad seriously wants peace with New Delhi, they should send out the message to Beijing, loud and clear, that Pakistan is not with them in the dangerous escapades at the Line of Actual Control (LAC),” he said.