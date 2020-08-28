National

Terroism is cancer, affects everyone just like pandemic: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Terrorism is a cancer that potentially affects everyone just like the way pandemic impacts the entire humanity, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on August 28.

In an address at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Mr. Jaishankar said the global responses to terrorism and pandemic have emerged only when there were sufficient disruptions triggered by a specific event.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, the External Affairs Minister said countries that have made production of terrorists their “primary export” were also attempting to paint themselves as victims of terrorism.

“The struggle against terrorism and those aiding and abetting it is a work in progress,” he said.

He said it was for the international systems to create necessary mechanisms to shut down structures supporting terrorism.

