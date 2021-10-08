National

Terminal 1 at IGI airport to open from November 1

Anticipating Diwali rush, Indira Gandhi International airport announced on Friday, October 8, 2021, that it will reopen terminal 1 from November 1.

Terminal 1 or T1 will recommence operations for the first time in 18 months. It has remained shut since March 25, 2020, when the government announced nationwide lockdown and suspended domestic flights.

When domestic flights resumed from May 25, 2020, the airport shifted all operations to terminal 3 and waited for passenger numbers to grow for reopening terminal 1 and terminal 2.

IndiGo and SpiceJet operate flights from T 1.

Delhi airport is witnessing nearly 1,25,000 domestic and international passengers and 850 flights daily. Nearly 150-200 flights are likely to be operated from terminal 1.

"With the resumption of the third terminal, the Delhi airport will be functional completely. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience," said Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport Limited.


