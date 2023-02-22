Term of 22nd Law Commission extended till August, 2024

February 22, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Cabinet on February 22 extended by one-and-a-half year the term of the 22nd Law Commission which is mandated to identify laws which are “no longer relevant” and recommend for their repeal.

According to an official release, the term of the panel has been extended up to August 31, 2024. The Commission’s three year term ended on Feb. 20.

The 22nd law panel was constituted for a period of three years on February 21, 2020 and its chairperson, Justice Rituraj Awasthi (retd), assumed office on November 9, 2022.

Besides identifying laws which are no longer relevant, it is also mandated to suggest enactment of new legislations as may be necessary to implement the Directive Principles and to attain the objectives set out in the Preamble of the Constitution, a statement said.

Article 44 under the Directive Principles says, “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had recently told Parliament that the government had requested the 21st Law Commission to undertake examination of various issues relating to the uniform civil code and to make recommendations.

“The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. As per the information received from the Law Commission, the matter related to uniform civil code may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration,” he had said.

The 22nd Law Commission had recently sought fresh views from various stakeholders, including political parties and the Election Commission, on simultaneous elections on six questions flagged by the previous panel in its draft report on the politically sensitive subject.

Referring to the draft report on simultaneous polls of the 21st law panel, the 22nd commission said it has decided to “again seek the opinion” of stakeholders on the six questions put forth by the previous panel in its draft report.

“The Chairperson and members of the 22nd Law Commission have joined office recently and have taken up several pending projects for examination... Therefore, the tenure of the 22nd Law Commission has been extended up to August 31, 2024,” the statement said.

The Law Commission is a non-statutory body, constituted by the central government from time to time.

