Tenure of NATGRID CEO curtailed, says Union Home Ministry

Ashish Gupta had served eight years in the NATGRID and his tenure was coming to an end in September

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has curtailed the tenure of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) and moved him to the Border Security Force (BSF).

The move comes months before the Central deputation of Ashish Gupta, Indian Police Service officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre comes to an end in September.

A Home Ministry official said nothing much should be read into the order as Mr. Gupta had served eight years in the NATGRID and his tenure is coming to an end in September. The replacement for Mr. Gupta has not been finalised yet.

Earlier this year, Mr. Gupta was given an extension as NATGRID CEO as the post was upgraded to the rank of Additional Secretary. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer.

An MHA order on Friday said that NATGRID is requested to relieve Mr. Gupta immediately to enable him to join as Additional Director General in BSF against the existing vacancy of Special Director General from the date of joining and up to the balance deputation tenure till September 29 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

The NATGRID, first conceptualized in 2009, will be the one-stop destination for security and intelligence agencies to access database related to immigration entry and exit, banking and telephone details of a suspect on a “secured platform.” Initially on a slow burner, the project was revived in 2016 and was given further impetus in 2019.

NATGRID solution will be available to 11 Central agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and police of all States.

The project will act as a link between intelligence and investigation agencies.

On May 3, Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated NATGRID’s data recovery centre in Bengaluru.