Tension in Maharashtra amid stir over anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh

Tension gripped Jalgaon and Nashik cities in north Maharashtra on Friday after two groups clashed and stones were pelted during protests organised by a Hindu outfit to condemn atrocities on members of the minority community in Bangladesh, leaving half a dozen policemen injured while controlling the situation, officials said.

In Nashik, around 200 km from Mumbai, the two groups clashed during the bandh called by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits, leading to tension in the Bhadrakali area, where police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Police immediately intervened and brought the situation under control, an official said.

“Around six policemen were injured. Police personnel, including State Reserve Police Force jawans, were deployed in the area to maintain peace,” said Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik.

The police said they are in the process of identifying and apprehending the miscreants. “We are in the process of registering cases and arresting miscreants. We appeal to citizens not to believe in rumours. All shall maintain peace and cooperate with the police,” a communique from the Nashik city police stated.

Trouble started in the afternoon when Sakal Hindu Samaj members took out a protest march along with a motorbike rally. When the protest came to Bhadrakali, the protesters found some shops were open in defiance of the bandh.

When they appealed for closure of those shops, verbal arguments erupted between two groups, which soon turned into clashes. Stones were pelted, causing damage to some vehicles, the police said.

‘Situation under control’

“I have spoken to the (Nashik) Commissioner of Police and District Collector, and the situation is under control,” State Minister Girish Mahajan said.

In Jalgaon, around 400 km from Mumbai, stones were hurled at a vehicle showroom when the Sakal Hindu Samaj took out a similar protest march.

“The incident occurred in Jalgaon city this morning during a protest march by the Sakal Hindu Samaj against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Some unidentified persons hurled a few stones at a two-wheeler showroom,” a police officer said, adding that the glass facade of the showroom got damaged.

“Hundreds of supporters of the outfit took part in the march, and the protesters later went to the District Collector’s office and handed over a memorandum listing their demands,” the officer said.

Police personnel were deployed in strength in Jalgaon city as a precautionary measure, he said.

Bangladesh saw a spike in violence against members of the Hindu community following the fall of the government led by former PM Sheikh Hasina.

