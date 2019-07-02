Tension in Jaipur after rape bid on girl

Tension gripped parts of Jaipur on Tuesday as residents laid siege to a police station and vandalised vehicles to protest against the rape attempt by an unidentified person on a seven-year-old girl. The accused allegedly abducted the girl and later dumped her near her house on Monday night.

The district administration has suspended mobile Internet services in 13 police station areas to check spread of rumours. Police stepped up security measures and deployed additional forces in the Shastri Nagar area, where the alleged crime took place, to prevent any flare-up.

The girl was admitted to the surgical intensive care unit in Sir Padampat Mother and Child Hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable. Police said efforts were being made to arrest the accused, who allegedly took the girl on a motorcycle to a deserted place and tried to rape her.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered. Health Minister Raghu Sharma has ordered free medical treatment for the girl.