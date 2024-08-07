Tension builds up at India-Bangladesh border as people remain unsure of the future

The Indo-Bangladesh border at Petrapole Land Port, around 80 km from Kolkata in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, remained tense on Wednesday with anxious Bangladeshi passengers and Indian truck drivers planning their next steps as they waited on the Indian side of the border. Passenger and cargo movements were left disrupted at Petrapole after former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday following weeks of deadly protests.

On Tuesday, the Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary along with the Additional Director General (ADG) Eastern Command visited the Integrated Check Post at Petrapole and directed officials and personnel to remain alert in the wake of a destabilised situation in the neighbouring country.

Mohammed Zahid Hossain, 55-year-old, and his wife were some of the Bangladeshi passport holders who arrived at the Indian side of the border on Wednesday morning for medical treatment. Mr. Hossain works in a private firm in Dhaka, while his wife is a teacher in a government-run primary school. “Despite what has unfolded, the enterprising nature of the country’s students fills me with hope. Even now, when the police in Bangladesh are nearly defunct, the student organisations have taken the initiative to regulate traffic and to look after the citizens,” he said spiritedly.

Mr. Hossain, who booked bus tickets to central Kolkata at a travel agency office near the Petrapole checkpost, added that even amidst the turbulence, college and university students have reportedly put out helpline numbers where citizens can call and seek assistance. “They have also taken it upon themselves to protect the minorities and their places of worship. I have seen their teams take turns to guard temples in Dhaka,” he said.

According to Mr. Hossain’s wife, who urged him to refrain from sharing political opinions publicly, the sympathies of the people of Bangladesh tilted towards the student protestors after the Hasina government allegedly opened fire at them. “I do not have a political opinion on all that has been going on in the country, but I strongly feel that ordering an offensive against students was a poor decision on Ms. Hasina’s part,” Mr. Hossain’s wife said.

Meanwhile, a group of four Bangladeshi youths, who had arrived at the Petrapole side on business and tourist visas on Wednesday morning and wished to remain anonymous, expressed profound worry about the state of affairs in their country till elections are conducted. “We are certain that the people who brought down this government will regret it in the next six months. Bangladesh will be in ruins,” they said, adding that “the country is not safe for Sheikh Hasina’s supporters right now.”

Among them, a 30-year-old man from Bangladesh’s Khulna district, who identified as Hindu and was visiting his in-laws in West Bengal’s Barasat area, said that the minority communities in Bangladesh are living in fear amidst the ongoing turbulence. “We are all extremely anxious of being extorted, kicked out of our homes, of our houses being torched and our peace being generally disrupted,” he said on condition of anonymity. “I could only say all this because I am on Indian soil. That is the reality of being Hindu in Bangladesh right now.”

A middle-aged Bangladeshi tourist, who wished to remain anonymous, said she and her husband had cut their India trip short to rush home to Bangladesh’s Faridpur because of the anxiety surrounding the turbulence in their home country. “We were visiting Chandannagore in West Bengal when Ms. Hasina resigned and left the country. Since then, I have been worried sick about my two sons at home, and we lost the mood to travel further,” the woman said, as her husband stood in queue at a forex centre near the checkpost to get foreign currency exchanged. For the couple, going home would mean crossing the checkpost to Benapole on the Bangladesh side and waiting for a bus that can take them home.

Trade at a standstill

Trade remained halted at the Bangladesh-India border in Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) area in North 24 Parganas, Bongaon as tension builds up in the neighbouring nation. This land port is one of the heaviest trade routes between the two countries. According to latest Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) reports, this border area accounts for “30% of land-based trade between India and Bangladesh.” Total trade at this border was worth ₹30,420.92 crore in 2023-24, and total number of cargo movements was 1,45,280.

The truck drivers and khalasis (helper) standing at the border remain dejected as all trade has been stopped in the cross-country borders for the last two days and security has been heightened. More than 30 truckers kept negotiating with the Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Wednesday afternoon to let them in through the checkpost as they remained worried for the valuables in their trucks.

A truck driver, Mohit Ghosh from Habra area said: “We are counting losses every day. Our trucks are empty, standing at the border, no one will pay us. We emptied the trucks at the border when things tensed up. We were forced to abandon the vehicles at the checkpost and run to safety. If our truck had any goods, we would at least make some money in rent.”

The situation remained dire for most truckers who stood at the border with rejection and minimal hope. Imanul Mondal, another trucker in the area, said that his truck had iron shavings and feared that the simmering tensions on the other side of the border may lead to miscreants setting fire to his truck, which will lead to huge loss. He also said: “We must pay ₹50,000 EMI for the truck, ₹6,000 for driver’s salary, ₹2,000 for maintenance every month. How will we recover all the lost money now that there is zero movement?”

Amit Tiwari, a trucker from Uttar Pradesh, saw no ray of hope. He has been stuck in the logistical nightmare of cross-border trade amidst the rising tensions for the last 20-odd days. He said, “Truckers from Bengal can go home and rest, I have nowhere to go or sleep. My truck is filled with poultry food, it will perish. I am a mere salaried truck driver, and my owner keeps accusing me of abandoning the truck at the checkpost and causing him huge losses. Should I have saved my life or stayed back?”

On Monday afternoon, the BSF held a meeting at the border with the truck leaders and allowed the drivers to go up to the Petrapole checkpost. Though they did not open trade routes, some of the truckers were allowed to sit inside the trucks on the Indian side of the border, but no movement was allowed. They were also strictly barred from entering the Benapole side to check on their trucks stuck on the other side.

Some of them, though, felt minor relief. One of the members said: “We will now eat and sleep in our empty trucks on this side till the borders are opened. Have nowhere else to go.”

Passenger transport bus companies were also struggling to keep the lights on with dwindling business on both sides. An office worker at a tours and travel company said: “We have six buses between Petrapole and Kolkata. Now, we are running only two and selling tickets at lower prices just to sustain the business. We used to have at least 150 passengers each day, now the number is barely 12.”

Passenger ferries, auto rickshaws, and even tea shops around the border area whose lion’s share of the customers belong to the international travellers category are now struggling to keep the business afloat. Most of them said: “Business tolanite (is in the ground).” But they hope against hope that things would start turning around as matters settle on the other side of the border.