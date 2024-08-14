Tendencies that stoke discord on perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) emphasised the need to strengthen affirmative action as a tool for inclusion while urging the rejection of divisive tendencies rooted in perceived social hierarchies.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, Ms. Murmu highlighted the steady progress of political democracy in India, asserting that it reflects advancements towards social democracy.

President’s Independence Day eve speech LIVE: Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation

She noted that the nation thrives on its diversity and plurality, moving forward as a cohesive entity.

"Social justice is a top priority for the Narendra Modi government, which has initiated unprecedented measures for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other marginalised communities," the President stated.

Read the complete text of the address here

She quoted B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, emphasising that "political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy" and said steady progress of political democracy testifies to the progress made towards the consolidation of social democracy.

The spirit of inclusion pervades every aspect of our social life. We move together as a cohesive nation with our diversity and plurality. Affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion. I firmly believe that in a vast country like ours, tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected," she said.

Ms. Murmu detailed several government initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalised groups, including the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ), which provides direct financial assistance, and the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), focused on improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

She also mentioned the NAMASTE scheme, designed to eliminate manual scavenging by ensuring sanitation workers do not engage in hazardous tasks.

The President stressed the importance of justice in its broadest sense, particularly in terms of gender and climate justice.

She acknowledged that while women in Indian society are seen as equals, traditional prejudices persist.

Ms. Murmu noted that government efforts have tripled budget allocations for women's welfare over the past decade, leading to increased female labor participation and an improved sex ratio at birth.

"But I am glad to note that the government has given equal importance to women's welfare and women's empowerment. The budget allocation for this purpose has more than tripled in the last decade," she said.

She cited the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women Reservation Act) as a significant step towards women's empowerment.

Speaking about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, President Murmu highlighted the record number of nearly 97 crore eligible voters, describing it as the largest electoral exercise in history.

She commended the Election Commission and security personnel for ensuring a smooth electoral process, asserting that the widespread exercise of franchise is a powerful endorsement of democracy.

"When such a large number of people exercise their franchise, it is a resounding vote for the idea of democracy. India's successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world," she said.

Recognising farmers as "Annadata" (providers of food), she praised their contributions to India's agricultural self-reliance. "With this, they have contributed immensely to making India self-reliant in agriculture and feeding our people," she said.

Ms. Murmu also noted substantial improvements in infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports, driven by strategic planning and effective institutions.

Additionally, she pointed to the government's promotion of sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence, creating a conducive environment for startups and enhancing India's appeal as an investment destination.

"Considering the great potential of futuristic technology, the government has vigorously promoted a range of sectors, such as semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence, while also creating an ideal ecosystem for startups which will propel their growth. It has made India an even more attractive investment destination," she said.

With increased transparency in the banking and financial sector, she expressed optimism about the prospects for economic growth that could elevate India among developed nations.

In her address, the President also acknowledged the observance of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day), reflecting on the human tragedy of partition, which resulted in immense suffering and loss of life.

"As we prepare to celebrate our Independence Day, we must remember the unparalleled tragedy and stand in solidarity with those families affected," she concluded.