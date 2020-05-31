Coronavirus | Ten people succumb to virus, cases soar in southern States

Five more COVID-19 patients died in Telangana, taking the toll to 82, while there were two deaths each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. One woman succumbed to the disease in Kerala.

The fatality in Kerala was that of a 55-year-old woman from Mavoor in Kozhikode district, who was under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital.

A hospital bulletin said the patient had returned from Riyadh and was admitted on May 25. She had hypertension and coronary artery disease and tested positive for the virus. She was shifted to the intensive care unit on May 28.

The trend of a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala continued on Sunday, with 61 more testing positive. The total case load of the State was 1,269.

Of the new cases, 20 were those who had returned from abroad, while 37 had come from other States. Two persons each in Kollam and Palakkad contracted the disease from known/unknown sources of infection.

Palakkad district accounted for 12 cases, Kasaragod (10), Kannur (7), Kollam and Alappuzha (6 each), Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta (4 each), Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad (3 each), Kozhikode (2) and Ernakulam (1). On Sunday, 15 persons were reported to have recovered. The total number of active cases stood at 670. So far, 590 persons had recovered.

Kerala had 1,34,654 persons on COVID-19 surveillance across districts. Of these, 1,33,413 were on home or institutional quarantine, while 1,241 who showed symptoms were in hospitals. On Sunday, the number of new admissions was 208. The cumulative samples tested was 67,371. Also, as part of sentinel surveillance, 12,506 random samples were tested from select groups, of which 11,604 were negative.

The total number of deaths in Karnataka due to COVID-19 crossed the 50 mark on Sunday while the State reported 299 fresh cases, the highest for a day.

Two patients passed away on Friday. A Department of Health bulletin said a 50-year-old man from Raichur district who had returned from Maharashtra on May 21 was quarantined. He had severe acute respiratory illness, severe pneumonia, sepsis and respiratory failure and died on Friday.

Another 75-year-old male patient from Bidar district had fever and breathlessness and hypertension. He was admitted on May 18 to a private hospital and died on May 29 at his residence.

The total COVID-19-related deaths stood at 51, while two patients died due to non-COVID-19 causes. Meanwhile, the total number cases reported on Sunday was 299, the highest for a single day. Of the new cases, 255 were from other States and seven had a history of international travel.

Three health workers posted to COVID-19 isolation ward in Davangere tested positive.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a total of 110 cases besides the two deaths. Of these, 98 cases were among residents, a new high for a single day, while 12 were migrant returnees.

The tally went up to 3,571 and the death toll rose to 62 with one death each in Krishna and Chittoor districts, a Health department bulletin said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana shot up as 199 samples tested positive. The Health department said 196 were local people, and three were migrants. Of new cases,122 were from Greater Hyderabad.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Hyderabad bureaus)