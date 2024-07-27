GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ten Chief Ministers skip NITI Aayog governing council meeting: CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam

The meeting was attended by 26 participants including Chief Ministers and Lt Governors of UTs, he said while briefing the media.

Updated - July 27, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 07:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam during a press conference on the Governing Council meeting, in New Delhi, on July 27, 2024.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam during a press conference on the Governing Council meeting, in New Delhi, on July 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As many as 10 States and UTs did not participate in the ninth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said on July 27.

The meeting was attended by 26 participants including Chief Ministers and Lt Governors of UTs, he said while briefing the media.

NITI Aayog 'blatantly partisan', treatment meted out to West Bengal CM unacceptable: Congress

The absentees were Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Puducherry, he said adding "It is their loss if they did not participate."

Regarding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who walked out of the meeting, Mr. Subrahmanyam said her request to speak before lunch was accepted although her turn would have come in the afternoon going in the alphabetical order of the states.

The NITI Aayog CEO further said that when her time was up, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh just tapped the mic and she stopped speaking and walked out. Although officials of West Bengal government continued to attend the meeting, he added.

About Bihar, he said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could not attend the meeting as he was busy with an Assembly session in the state.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the meeting, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said that he wanted the states to compete for FDI so that investments could reach all the states, especially those that are less successful.

The meeting also discussed demographic management and the concept of zero poverty.

Mr. Subrahmanyam further said that the Prime Minister wants the states to spend more on districts so that they can become drivers of growth.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the idea of 'zero poverty' floated by some states and said that it should be targeted at the village level.

He has said The villages can be declared 'zero poverty village' after assessment, NITI Aayog CEO added.

Related Topics

national government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.