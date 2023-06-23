Trade unions boycott G-20 meet over BMS appointment as chair

June 23, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - New Delhi

About 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) have boycotted the Labour20 (L20), the meeting of trade unions from G20 countries, which began in Patna on Thursday.

The unions are unhappy with the Centre’s decision to appoint Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-supported trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) as the chair of the L20.

The CTUs complained that the International Trade Unions Confederation (ITUC) used to chair the L20 meetings and the BMS was not a member of the ITUC. The Centre has apparently refused the ITUC’s demand that the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) also be made a chair of the L20 by maintaining that the BMS is the largest trade union in the country.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the thematic event of the engagement group of L20 on Thursday. BMS president Hiranmaye Pandaya is chairing the meet.t Mr. Pandya said the L20 would not only represent the voice of G20 nations but it would surely also represent the voice of those nations whose representative were not in the attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key themes of the meeting are “Social Security & International Portability of Social Security Fund and Women and Future of Work”. Mr. Pandya said the trade unions themselves discussed these issues. “Extensive discussions were also held with the representatives of Business-20, Civil-20, Youth-20, Women-20 etc,” he said.

Union Labour Secretary Aarti Ahuja is also attending the meeting. Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Union Minister of State for Labour Rameshwar Teli and Labour Minister of Bihar government Surendra Ram will address the summit on Friday.

When asked about the CTUs’ decision to boycott the L20, Mr. Yadav said his Ministry had always been encouraging tripartite consultations. He said several trade unions from India were attending the conference. Mr. Pandya said that 173 delegates from 28 countries were attending the conference.

The CTUs said in a letter to the Union Labour Ministry that it was surprising that the Centre did not respond to their letters on L20 in the last six months. They said the CTUs had made their stand clear regarding L20 Chairmanship being given to the BMS. “Since this was done unilaterally and without any consultations, we will not be taking part in any L20 function. We had even unanimously suggested that L20 from Indian side should be chaired by the person heading the organisation having the confidence of the majority of the entire trade union movement/organisations despite its multiplicity. But there has been no response from the government,” the leaders of the CTUs said in the letter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.