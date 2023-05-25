ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party to attend new Parliament building inauguration on May 28

May 25, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - Amaravati

The Telugu Desam Party will be represented by its MPs on May 28, 2023, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremony by inaugurating it.

PTI

A view of the newly constructed Parliament Complex which is set to inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023, in the Capital. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday, May 25, 2023, said it will take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled on May 28 in New Delhi.

The Opposition party will be represented by its Members of Parliament (MPs) on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremony by inaugurating it.

ALSO READ
New Parliament building opening | How a letter to PMO set off a search for the Sengol

“TDP will attend the new Parliament building inauguration. MPs from the TDP will attend the event,” said a party statement shared with PTI.

The Biju Janata Dal too said it had decided to take part in the opening ceremony.

On Wednesday evening, ruling YSRC president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy confirmed that his party will participate in the inauguration.

Earlier, 19 opposition political parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the ceremony on May 28, demanding that President Droupadi Murmu and not PM Narendra Modi do the inauguration.

