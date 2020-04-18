Teltumbde’s NIA custody extended

A special court set up to hear cases investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday extended the custody of activist Anand Teltumbde till April 25.

Dr. Teltumbde, an engineer and Indian Institute of Management graduate who used to teach at the Indian Institute of Technolog in Kharagpur, was booked in the Elgar Parishad case for his alleged links to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). He was remanded in the custody of the NIA till April 18 after he surrendered in Mumbai on April 14.

Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty informed the special court of the developments that had occurred while Dr. Teltumbde was in custody. He said the agency needed more time to analyse the electronic data recovered from his computer and other devices. It also wanted to question Dr. Teltumbde about the evidence gathered from the devices and various social media posts.

The court was also informed that Gautam Navlakha, was sent to custody for seven days.