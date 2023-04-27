ADVERTISEMENT

Television industry, OTT platforms paying women better: Raveena Tandon

April 27, 2023 03:10 am | Updated April 26, 2023 10:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Pay parity still plagues the Hindi film industry, says actor

The Hindu Bureau

Panellists Kiran Bedi, Raveena Tandon, Nikhat Zareen and and others at a session on Nari Shakti during the National Conclave on ‘Mann Ki Baat @100’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The television industry and over-the-top platforms are paying women better and producing shows with women protagonists, and the Hindi film industry should learn from this, actor Raveena Tandon said on Wednesday.

Participating in a panel discussion on ‘Nari Shakti’ at the ‘National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100’, Ms. Tandon said women in the film Industry have broken the glass ceiling both in front of and behind the camera and have entered every male bastion, but issues such as representation and pay disparity still plague the industry.

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon during the inauguration of a national conclave on ‘Mann ki Baat @100’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

She, however, noted that change is on the way. In the TV industry today, women are paid much higher than their male counterparts, which is a great thing because of the kind of work they do, she said, adding that in OTT platforms too, the protagonists are mostly women.

“In the film industry, we are going there slowly but surely because it has been a male- dominated industry since the beginning, but there is definitely a change. Our women have broken the glass ceiling, we have entered every male bastion,” she said.

