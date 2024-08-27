ADVERTISEMENT

Telegram issue: IT Ministry asks MHA to check on status, violations in Indian context

Updated - August 27, 2024 11:04 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 10:51 am IST - New Delhi

Telegram's founder and CEO was detained at Paris airport on an arrest warrant alleging his platform was used for offences like money laundering and drug trafficking.

PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In light of Telegram Chief Pavel Durov's arrest in Paris for offences related to his messaging app, IT Ministry has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs for an update on where things stand in the Indian context and if there are any violations here as well, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An email query sent to IT Ministry on the issue, elicited no immediate reply.

What is Telegram and why was its CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris

Sources, meanwhile, said, "In light of what has happened in France, IT Ministry has asked Ministry of Home Affairs to check on complaints pending against Telegram and what action can be taken." They pointed out that IT Ministry is not an investigating agency in this regard, and that even CERT-In under the Ministry focuses on cybersecurity offences not cybercrimes per se.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The basic question here is are there any complaints, is there similar situation in India, and what is the status, and what action is required," according to sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Asked if Telegram, being a messaging app, can cite safe harbour clause, sources said in that case they will have to collaborate with law enforcement agencies, provide information where needed and assist with any investigation.

France’s Macron says arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov wasn’t political

Telegram's founder and CEO was detained at Paris airport on an arrest warrant alleging his platform was used for offences like money laundering and drug trafficking.

A dual citizen of France and Russia, Durov, 39, was taken into custody at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday after landing in France from Azerbaijan, as per reports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US