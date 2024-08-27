GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram issue: IT Ministry asks MHA to check on status, violations in Indian context

Telegram's founder and CEO was detained at Paris airport on an arrest warrant alleging his platform was used for offences like money laundering and drug trafficking.

Updated - August 27, 2024 11:04 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 10:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In light of Telegram Chief Pavel Durov's arrest in Paris for offences related to his messaging app, IT Ministry has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs for an update on where things stand in the Indian context and if there are any violations here as well, sources said.

An email query sent to IT Ministry on the issue, elicited no immediate reply.

What is Telegram and why was its CEO Pavel Durov arrested in Paris

Sources, meanwhile, said, "In light of what has happened in France, IT Ministry has asked Ministry of Home Affairs to check on complaints pending against Telegram and what action can be taken." They pointed out that IT Ministry is not an investigating agency in this regard, and that even CERT-In under the Ministry focuses on cybersecurity offences not cybercrimes per se.

"The basic question here is are there any complaints, is there similar situation in India, and what is the status, and what action is required," according to sources.

Asked if Telegram, being a messaging app, can cite safe harbour clause, sources said in that case they will have to collaborate with law enforcement agencies, provide information where needed and assist with any investigation.

France’s Macron says arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov wasn’t political

Telegram's founder and CEO was detained at Paris airport on an arrest warrant alleging his platform was used for offences like money laundering and drug trafficking.

A dual citizen of France and Russia, Durov, 39, was taken into custody at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday after landing in France from Azerbaijan, as per reports.

Related Topics

arrest / social networking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.