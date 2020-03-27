Telangana

ZPTC members donate honorarium to CMRF

Plan to hand over cheque to Chief Minister soon

Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijaya has said that all the ZPTC members and co-option members were donating their one-month honorarium, amounting to ₹ 2.6 lakh, to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the State. In a press note here on Friday, the ZP chairperson said that they would hand over the cheque to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao very soon. Similarly, she called upon all sections of society to maintain social distancing to check the spread of the virus.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 8:53:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/zptc-members-donate-honorarium-to-cmrf/article31185185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY