ZPTC members donate honorarium to CMRF

Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijaya has said that all the ZPTC members and co-option members were donating their one-month honorarium, amounting to ₹ 2.6 lakh, to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the State. In a press note here on Friday, the ZP chairperson said that they would hand over the cheque to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao very soon. Similarly, she called upon all sections of society to maintain social distancing to check the spread of the virus.