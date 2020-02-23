ZPTC members boycott Panchayati Raj Sammelanam

Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members from Talamadugu and Utnoor mandals in Adilabad district G. Ganesh Reddy and Charulatha Rathod, on Sunday, walked out of the Panchayati Raj Sammelanam after being denied a chance to speak.

Mr. Ganesh Reddy entered into arguments with Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna of the ruling TRS, who was presiding over the programme meant to discuss the action plan for all-round development of villages.

As the discussion progressed, the Talamadugu ZPTC member sought permission of the chair that was promptly denied. He accused the MLA of giving a chance to speak only to public representatives of the ruling party.

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and others seemed to be in favour of Mr. Ganesh Reddy speaking but the MLA did not budge. The argument ended in the ZPTC members walking out.

Meanwhile, inaugurating the programme, the Minister underscored the need for cohesion between public representatives and officials for complete development of villages. “It is only through concerted efforts involving all that villages can be provided basic amenities,” he said.

Later, the Pattana Pragathi programme was also held. Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan, MLC Puranam Satish, Collector A. Sridevasena and Additional collectors G. Sudha Rani and M. David (local bodies) also participated.