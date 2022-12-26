ADVERTISEMENT

ZPTC member hacked to death in Siddipet

December 26, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Land issues are suspected to be the reason

The Hindu Bureau

S. Mallesham, the ZPTC member of BRS representing Cherial mandal in Siddipet district, was brutally hacked to death by unidentified persons on Monday when he was on morning walk. The incident took place at Gujjakunta village.

He was attacked with sickles and axes and left on the road in a pool of blood with head injuries. He was shifted to the government hospital at Siddipet for treatment and later to Hyderabad. While on his way to Hyderabad, he breathed his last.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. Police are suspecting that land related issues might be the reason for the murder but they were yet to ascertain the facts as the accused were not yet arrested. It was informed that two persons were taken into custody by police for questioning as part of investigation.

Meanwhile, Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao expressed serious concern over the killing of Mallesham and directed the police to arrest those responsible for the murder.

Related Topics

Telangana / murder

