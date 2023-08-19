ZPTC from Kalwakurthy constituency joins BRS

August 19, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Within a few days of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao asking party MLA from Kalwakurthy G. Jaipal Yadav to get a ZPTC from Talakondapalle Uppala Venkatesh into the party fold, the latter joined the ruling party here on Saturday with an assurance of getting a “good opportunity”.

Welcoming Mr. Venkatesh into BRS at the party office here, Mr. Rama Rao said they had met last week itself and learnt that he had become sarpanch at the age of 18 itself and was into social work by helping merit students from poor families pursue higher education with financial help.

Although Talakondapalle is in Rangareddy district after reorganisation of districts, it is part of Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency in Nagarkurnool district.

Mr. Rama Rao said he would soon visit Talakondapalle and witness the work being done by Mr. Venkatesh. Targeting the Opposition Congress and BJP on the occasion, he said the BRS motto was to create wealth and share it among people, while, for the other two parties, it was to siphon it off.

Assuring development of Kalwakurthy irrespective of who gets the party ticket, he asked party leaders of the constituency to work together for success of the party. Mr. Jaipal Yadav and others were present on the occasion.

On Friday night, BJP leader form Ramagundam constituency Koushika Harinath met Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao and agreed to join BRS by organising a public meeting soon at Ramagundam. He lost the election as Praja Rajyam candidate in 2009 by about 1,200 votes.

On the other hand, several sarpanches and former sarpanches from Bijinepalli mandal in Nagarkurnool constituency joined Congress in the presence of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy at his residence on Friday night.

