ZPHS walls get a new colour coat

The ZP High School after a fresh coat of paint

The Zilla Parishad High School at Gollapally got a new lease of life on Saturday. More than 50 employees of Franklin Templeton, in association with Akshayapatra Foundation, spent the entire day with the students educating them on cleanliness, hygiene, health and studies. Special guidelines were taught to the high school girls to face the unexpected situations in society. As part of their activities at this particular school, the volunteers have painted the school walls and black boards.

Mandal Educational Officer Bheem Singh, MPTC Goverdhan Reddy, ZPHS Headmaster M. Dakshayani, village sarpanch Loka Reddy and others were present.

