ZPHS walls get a new colour coat

The Zilla Parishad High School at Gollapally got a new lease of life on Saturday. More than 50 employees of Franklin Templeton, in association with Akshayapatra Foundation, spent the entire day with the students educating them on cleanliness, hygiene, health and studies. Special guidelines were taught to the high school girls to face the unexpected situations in society. As part of their activities at this particular school, the volunteers have painted the school walls and black boards.
Mandal Educational Officer Bheem Singh, MPTC Goverdhan Reddy, ZPHS Headmaster M. Dakshayani, village sarpanch Loka Reddy and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.