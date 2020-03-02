ZPHS celebrates annual day on grand scale

Students of the Zilla Parishad High School in Odyaram village of Gangadhara mandal put up a mesmerising show on Saturday night to celebrate their annual day and the event was no less than those seen in private schools today.

Talent on show

Usually, government schools steer clear of annual day celebrations due to financial constraints. However, the ZPHS management took the help of the village sarpanch and local body representative to ensure that their students got a platform to showcase their talent.

Under the banner of ‘Badi panduga’ or school festival, sarpanch M. Sampath Kumar sponsored the celebrations. On the occasion, various competitions were held for the students and prizes distributed to the winners with the support of donors.

Many students performed classical, folk and filmy dances and drew a thunderous applause from the villagers.

MRO Jinka Jayanth, MEO A. Venugopal, ZPHS principal A. Prabhakar Rao and primary school headmistress M. Shailaja encouraged the students.