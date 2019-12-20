ZP meet witnesses complaints ofpollution in several mandals

The general body meeting of the zilla parishad presided over by chairperson P Manjusree witnessed a series of complaints by members of increased pollution in their mandals.

ZP vice-chairman and ZPTC from Jinnaram Kunchala Prabhakar said there was pollution at Jinnaram, Gummadidala, Patancheru and other places but they unable to answer the public on the issue. He said they were raising the issue repeatedly but there was no action by officials. He was supported by other ZPTCs and MTPCS who said they were facing the same problem. He forced the officials to read out the report on pollution.

Officials of the Pollution Control Board (PCB) said they had collected 34 samples from the area, out of which it was found that in at least 29 areas the problem was such that it was leading to health problems, including ‘blue baby syndrome’ among the new-born, cancer and dental and kidney problems.

“How will we live there? Why are repeated appeals in the ZP failing to get response? Whom should we approach?” asked Mr. Prabhakar, adding that teachers were refusing to work at Borpatla Government High School owing to air pollution.

PCB officials said they were collecting funds from polluting industries and the amount would be used for restoring tanks damaged by pollution.

Some members raised the poor state of school buildings and urged the ZP chairperson to release funds.

Lok Sabha member B.B. Patil, MLA M Bhupal Reddy, and Collector M. Hanumantha Rao were present.