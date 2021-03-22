ZP chief’s son using her gunman’s service viewed seriously

Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy took serious note of Zilla Parishad chairperson P. Manjushree’s son using the services of gunman provided to her. He has warned that action will be initiated against the gunman and ordered an enquiry.

According to sources, constable Bharat was deputed as gunman for Ms. Manjushree. However, videos of the constable moving with Jayant Reddy, son of Ms. Manjushree who is working in the cinema industry, got viral in social media and comments have been pouring in. This has forced Mr Chandrasekhar Reddy to order an enquiry by reserve inspector and submit a report at the earliest. The SP said that the services of gunman are only for the public representatives and not for their relatives and any misuse of the service of gunman will be treated seriously. It was stated that in the past also the services of gunman was used by Mr. Jayant Reddy.