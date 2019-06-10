ZP chairpersons have to wait till August

The newly elected chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the Khammam and the Bhadradri-Kothagudem Zilla Parishads will have to wait until the first week of August to take charge.

The same applies to all other newly-elected representatives, including MPTCs, ZPTCs and MPPs, in composite Khammam district.

The five-year term of elected representatives of the existing Khammam Zilla Parishad is slated to expire in the first week of August, sources said. While the term of the existing elected representatives of rural local bodies elsewhere in the State is scheduled to expire on July 3, the tenure of the office of their counterparts in erstwhile united Khammam district is slated to end on August 7 this year.

Certain issues had cropped up following the merger of seven mandals of the erstwhile Khammam district with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, consequent to the AP Reorganisation Act in 2014.

It may be noted that Lingala Kamala Raju and Koram Kanakaiah of TRS have been unanimously elected as chairpersons of Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts respectively on Saturday. According to sources, the present incumbent chairperson B. Vasudeva Rao will remain at the helm of affairs till August 7.